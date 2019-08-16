Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Lawrence Caddell
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
517 Village Road NE
Leland, NC
Visitation
Following Services
First Baptist Church
517 Village Road NE
Leland, NC
Lawrence Russell Caddell


1982 - 2019
Lawrence Russell Caddell Obituary
LAWRENCE RUSSELL CADDELL Lawrence Russell Caddell, 36 of Leland, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1982 to Glenn and Denise Caddell in Salisbury, Maryland. Lawrence earned his Eagle Scout in March of 1997 before graduating from East Carteret High School in 2000. He went on to become the Cub Scout Master of Pack 118 and then Scout Master of Troop 118 in Leland. In May of 2017, he earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Computer Science and then completed a Master's of Science Degree in Information Assurance with a specialization in Cyber Security in Fall of 2018. He was the SCADA Systems Manager at Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. He completed the County Government Chief Information Officer training at UNC Chapel Hill. Lawrence leaves behind his wife, Natalie Barrow Caddell of nearly 14 years, his 11 year old son Wesley Lawrence Caddell who is the mirror image of his father, his 6 year old daughter Kayleigh Morgan Caddell who is the apple of her Daddy's eye. He also leaves behind his mother Denise Caddell, father Glenn Caddell, and sister Tiffany (Daniel) Almas and nieces Sophia and Emma. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Kenny (Ellen) Barrow and 3 nephews Drew, Jacob, and Jesse and mother and father-in-law Valeria and Wayne Barrow. He is also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August, 17th at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 517 Village Road NE, Leland, NC. A Visitation with family will be immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Troop 118 or towards the children's college would be greatly appreciated. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 16, 2019
