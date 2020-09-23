1/1
Lawrence William Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWRENCE WILLIAM ANDERSON On Friday, September 18, 2020, Lawrence (Larry) William Anderson passed away at the age of 89. Larry was born to Eunice Jane Dill Anderson and Elbert Dewitt Anderson in Anderson, IN. As a youth, he worked as a caddy and a hod carrier. He was an avid sportsman, playing football as a quarterback in high school and college, and golf throughout his life. He received his undergraduate degree from Ball State, and his MBA from the University of Michigan. Larry was commissioned in the US Navy as a Lieutenant Junior Grade, and served aboard the Floyd B. Parks, DD-884. Larry worked for 30 years at IBM, and after retirement worked as a travel agent and tax accountant. Larry loved skiing, sailing and fishing - anything outdoors or on the water. He could build or repair anything, and was a true craftsman, building large things like home additions and decks, and intricate ship models, beautiful folk art pieces, stained glass, furniture, hand painted clocks and other works of art. Larry gave back to his community through volunteer service, from building houses for the less fortunate to visiting with patients in the local hospital. After moving to Wilmington, Larry volunteered as a shuttle driver for the New Hanover County Regional Hospital. Larry was known for his kindness, giving nature, love of fireballs, sense of humor, and quick wit. He was a trickster at heart and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed being part of a church community and often sang in the choir. He spent his life taking care of others - most especially his family. He loved to watch his favorite movies over and over, as well as any basketball, football or baseball game and was always up for a walk on the beach, especially if there was a dog along for the walk. Larry was married to Kathy Anderson who passed away shortly after he did. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eunice and Elbert, brother Charles Edwin Anderson and sister-in-law Virginia Anderson, sister Jane Anderson, and niece Rebecca Kay Anderson. He is also preceded in death by his beloved dogs Louie, Christie, Heidi, Beasley, and Tucker. He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Lynn Anderson of Santa Cruz, CA, son Tom Anderson and daughter-in-law, Jen Stamp of Bristol, NH, daughter Jennifer Anderson-Ochoa, son-in-law Noe Alonso Ochoa, and granddaughter Nthabiseng Anderson-Bahr, of Santa Cruz, CA., as well as nieces Barbara Anderson of Geneva, IL and Bonnie Anderson Sparks of Glen Ellyn, IL. There will be no service, but donations in his honor may be sent to: The Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401 or Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity 3310 Fredrickson Road Wilmington, NC 28401

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved