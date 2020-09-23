LAWRENCE WILLIAM ANDERSON On Friday, September 18, 2020, Lawrence (Larry) William Anderson passed away at the age of 89. Larry was born to Eunice Jane Dill Anderson and Elbert Dewitt Anderson in Anderson, IN. As a youth, he worked as a caddy and a hod carrier. He was an avid sportsman, playing football as a quarterback in high school and college, and golf throughout his life. He received his undergraduate degree from Ball State, and his MBA from the University of Michigan. Larry was commissioned in the US Navy as a Lieutenant Junior Grade, and served aboard the Floyd B. Parks, DD-884. Larry worked for 30 years at IBM, and after retirement worked as a travel agent and tax accountant. Larry loved skiing, sailing and fishing - anything outdoors or on the water. He could build or repair anything, and was a true craftsman, building large things like home additions and decks, and intricate ship models, beautiful folk art pieces, stained glass, furniture, hand painted clocks and other works of art. Larry gave back to his community through volunteer service, from building houses for the less fortunate to visiting with patients in the local hospital. After moving to Wilmington, Larry volunteered as a shuttle driver for the New Hanover County Regional Hospital. Larry was known for his kindness, giving nature, love of fireballs, sense of humor, and quick wit. He was a trickster at heart and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed being part of a church community and often sang in the choir. He spent his life taking care of others - most especially his family. He loved to watch his favorite movies over and over, as well as any basketball, football or baseball game and was always up for a walk on the beach, especially if there was a dog along for the walk. Larry was married to Kathy Anderson who passed away shortly after he did. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eunice and Elbert, brother Charles Edwin Anderson and sister-in-law Virginia Anderson, sister Jane Anderson, and niece Rebecca Kay Anderson. He is also preceded in death by his beloved dogs Louie, Christie, Heidi, Beasley, and Tucker. He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Lynn Anderson of Santa Cruz, CA, son Tom Anderson and daughter-in-law, Jen Stamp of Bristol, NH, daughter Jennifer Anderson-Ochoa, son-in-law Noe Alonso Ochoa, and granddaughter Nthabiseng Anderson-Bahr, of Santa Cruz, CA., as well as nieces Barbara Anderson of Geneva, IL and Bonnie Anderson Sparks of Glen Ellyn, IL. There will be no service, but donations in his honor may be sent to: The Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401 or Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity 3310 Fredrickson Road Wilmington, NC 28401



