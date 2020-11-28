1/1
Lecola Shepard Sharpless
LECOLA SHEPARD SHARPLESS Mother Lecola Shepard Sharpless, age 99, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, November, 23, 2020 at David Community Care Center of Wilmington, NC. Indeed a living legend, Mother Sharpless was the oldest person residing in the Edgecombe Township of Hamstead, NC. She lived her life under the mantra "Hopping, but not stopping" With a long legacy of love she is survived by 9 children, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the parking lot of Manhollow Missionary Baptist Church, 55 Manhollow Church Road, Hampstead, NC 28443. Interment will follow in the Edgecombe Community Cemetery of Hampstead, NC. A service of Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Burgaw, NC.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
