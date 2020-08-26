1/
Lee Marie Eakes Hobbs
LEE MARIE EAKES HOBBS Mrs. Lee Marie Eakes Hobbs, 75 of Wilmington passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 27 at Roseboro Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Herring officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:50 PM on Thursday prior to the graveside service. Mrs. Hobbs was a native of Durham County, the daughter of the late Odis Lee Eakes and Evelyn Marie Tunstall Eakes. She is survived by her husband, Cecil W. Hobbs, Jr. of the home; two daughters, Lisa Hobbs and Wendy Hobbs both of Wilmington; one son, Paul Hobbs of Wilmington; one brother, Odis Eakes and wife, Grace of Apex; two grandchildren, Dominick Romano and Kayla Romano. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, NC.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
