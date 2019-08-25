|
|
LELA WEBBER Lela Hockett Webber, 83 of Wilmington, NC passed away on August 21, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11am on August 26, 2019 at Long Leaf Baptist Church on Shipyard Blvd., visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Lela is preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Webber Sr., daughters; Pam Baldwin, Amanda Freeman, and son Jeffrey Webber. Lela is survived by daughter Sharon and David, sons; Larry Jr. and Debbie, Robert Wayne and Joyce, Alan Webber, and brother Pete Hockett.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 25, 2019