LEO J. BATTISTELLI Leo Joseph Battistelli, 89, of Wilmington, was called home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Leo was born August 17, 1929 in North White Plains, NY, son of the late Getulio "Joe" and Annuniziata Battistelli. His wife, Margaret "Peggy"; youngest son, Paul; three brothers, McKinley, Alexander, and Joseph Battistelli; and two sisters, Anna Baremore and Edith Dandreano, preceded him in death. He is survived by a daughter, Sharon; son, Peter (Yvonne), all of Wilmington, and daughter, Ellen Mary, of Santa Rosa, CA; two grandsons, Colin Paul and Zachary; and many nieces and nephews. Leo joined the U.S. Navy in 1951. He proudly served his country in the Navy Seabees from 1951-1953. He was stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Newfoundland, and Bermuda. Leo retired from NY Telephone Company after 25 years of service, and was with the North White Plains Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He volunteered at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church as an usher, greeter, and at the church's annual Polish Festival. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. May he rest in peace. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church with Rev. Roger Malonda Nyimi officiating. The family will greet friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leo's memory may be made online or by mail to: Unforgotten Souls of CCAC (a non-profit animal rescue shelter), 686 Sunset Lakes Blvd. SW, Sunset Beach, NC 28468. Condolences to the family at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019