Leon Homer Hawley
1940 - 2020
LEON HOMER HAWLEY Leon (Lee) Homer Hawley, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born November 1, 1940 in Traverse City, Michigan to Lucy Esther and Homer Ray Hawley. Lee and his soulmate, Joanne, were married for 37 wonderful years. He was adored by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved traveling in his motorhome, loved his dog Parker, and had a wonderful sense of humor. A celebration of life was held by family and friends, and no further services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation Carolinas. Full obituary available at CremationSocietyNC.com.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
