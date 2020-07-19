JOHN LEONARD COLLEY, JR. John Leonard Colley, Jr. was born February 17, 1930, and departed this life in the early morning of July 15, 2020. He was "Leonard" to his parents John Leonard Colley, Sr. and Icie Myrle Hall Colley, and to his late wife of 58 years, Tommie Love Lancaster Colley. He was "Dad" to John Lawrence (Larry) Colley (spouse Amy), Claire Ellen Colley, and Thomas Michael (Mike) Colley (spouse Cathy), and was "John" to 50 years of dearly loved students and associates at The University of Virginia. Mr. Colley is also survived by grandchildren Elizabeth (Elissa) Colley Williams (spouse Mike), John Richard (Rick) Colley, Anne Estelle (Annie) Brockman, Claire Marie Colley, and Domenic Leonard (Len) Colley, and great-grandchildren Hazel Keane Williams and Elliott Love Williams. The two great loves of Mr. Colley's life were family and the University of Virginia. His many associations at UVa included membership in the Raven Society and the Seven Society. He was for 50 years a Professor at the Darden School of Business and an involved citizen of the University as a whole. After the passing of his wife, Mr. Colley lived for 6 years on the University's East Lawn in the Upper Apartment in Pavilion VIII. He viewed this as an honor and one of the great highlights of his life. During his half-century teaching, Mr. Colley had an enduring dedication to and abiding passion for UVa sports, rarely missing a home football or men's basketball game while his health allowed. He frequently and generously shared his tickets with students who came from undergraduate institutions around the world and inculcated in them a love of the university that was his home. Mr. Colley was born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina. He graduated from NC State University in 1957 with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering, but only after his college years were interrupted by four years' service in the U.S. Air Force that included deployment in Korea during the Korean War. He went on to earn an M.I.A in Industrial Engineering in 1959 from Yale University, followed by a D.B.A. in Quantitative Analysis from the University of Southern California (1964), while working at the Hughes Aircraft Company. At Hughes he developed and applied novel concepts for optimizing production in high-tech factories using computer-assisted predictive analytics. This research, which became the subject of Mr. Colley's dissertation at the University of Southern California, became influential and was adopted as standard practice at many major manufacturers around the world. In 1967, Mr. Colley committed to full-time academia, joining the faculty of UVa's Graduate School of Business Administration (later Darden). This began fifty years' service as a full professor, initially as Professor of Business Administration (appointed 1967-1978), then the Almand R. Coleman Professor of Business Administration (appointed 1978-2014), followed by the John L. Colley, Jr. Professor of Business Administration (appointed 2014-2017), and finally Professor Emeritus (appointed 2017). Mr. Colley's long tenure at Darden was notable for remarkable energy, accomplishment, and balance between research and the student experience. He was active in research and publication, authoring or co-authoring 14 books, more than 332 case studies and technical notes, and other materials on a variety of subjects in varied managerial settings. Of even greater importance to Mr. Colley were the thousands of students whom he loved, and who loved him in return. Numerous awards, honors, and distinctions are testament to Mr. Colley's devotion to his students. He was elected Class Marshal for Graduation by seven Darden School classes in five different decades (1969, 1977, 1984, 1985, 1995, 1999, and 2001). He also served as Honorary Class Marshal in 2017 when his advancing Parkinson's Disease made it impossible to march in the procession. Over the decades Mr. Colley received numerous recognitions from the Raven Society, the IMP Society, the Z Society, Darden classes, and others for his dedication to teaching. Among such honors were the Alumni Association Distinguished Professor Award (1987) and the Gordon F. Rainey, Jr. Award for Vigilance to the Student Experience, a recognition from the University of Virginia Society of the Purple Shadows presented at the 2015 Valedictory Exercises. Another particularly outstanding award was the 2010 Thomas Jefferson Award. This award is the University of Virginia's highest honor, recognizing excellence in service to the University. A passion of Mr. Colley's was the development of Darden into a top tier business school attended by the brightest students in the world. On June 10, 2008 the Jefferson Scholars Foundation and the Darden School celebrated the creation of the first Darden Jefferson Fellowship named for a member of the Darden School faculty. Generous contributions to the Colley Darden Jefferson Fellowship followed and now guarantee that in perpetuity there will be Colley Jefferson Fellows at the Darden School. In addition to this legacy of student scholarships, Mr. Colley leaves a teaching legacy as well. On April 7, 2006, The University of Virginia Board of Visitors changed the name of the Alumni Research Professorship in Business Administration to the John L. Colley, Jr. Research Professorship in Business Administration and commended Mr. Colley for his years of devoted and exemplary service to the Darden School and to the University. The Chair, made possible by numerous and anonymous gifts from graduates of the Darden School, eventually became the John L. Colley, Jr. Professorship in Business Administration. Mr. Colley's family would like to thank all who made possible these lasting tributes to our father and grandfather. We forever will be blessed by the legacy of his steadfast love and dedication to family. We would like to thank Velma Watson, as well as caregivers from Commonwise Home Care and Hospice of the Piedmont for the companionship and care provided during our father's long illness. We also would like to recognize Assistant Professor Jacqueline Doyle and the rest of our Dad's "Posse" who have been his friends, colleagues, and supporters to the end. The family regrets the impact of the Coronavirus epidemic on funeral arrangements. Per his wish to be buried beside his dear wife Tommie Love, his funeral service will be graveside at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, North Carolina at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held in Charlottesville, VA, at a date and venue to be determined, as soon as Coronavirus restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The John L. Colley, Jr. Jefferson Fellowship (https://www.jeffersonscholars.org/
or The Jefferson Scholars Foundation, 112 Clarke Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903), or to the charity of one's choice
. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com