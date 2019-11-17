Home

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Holiday Inn
Market Street
LEONARD SPENCER Leonard Spencer, formerly of Wilmington and Jacksonville, died in Louisville, KY, on September 27, 2019. A memorial service is planned for 11:30 am, on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Holiday Inn on Market Street. He is survived by his wife, Marie, and children: Brenda, Durwood, Angenora, Audrey, Sandra and Paula. Also, brother John Lee Spencer, sister Alice R. Gibbs, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, several siblings and his first wife, Ella Eason. Mr. Spencer worked for many years at J Michael's Philly Deli and Jimbo's Restaurant.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 17, 2019
