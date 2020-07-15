LEONORA (LEE) COUSAR TUBBS Leonora (Lee) Cousar Tubbs, age 91, died on July 10, 2020 following complications from a fall. Her husband, the Rev. James (Jim) Tubbs (age 99) had predeceased her on July 8. The two had been residents of the Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary, NC, for twenty years. They had anticipated celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on July 25. In recent years Lee Tubbs had been her husband's constant, loving, daily companion as he suffered from dementia. Leonora Cousar was born in St. Albans, W. Va. on July 23, 1928, the third child of James English and Sarah Hansell Cousar. She was predeceased by both of her siblings, James E. Cousar, III and Mary Hansell Cousar Palme. She grew up in Covington, Va., where her father was pastor of the Presbyterian Church, and graduated from Agnes Scott College, where she majored in English and Math. In 1950 she married Jim Tubbs, who had first come to Florence, S. C. to be her father's associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church. He later served as pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church. A person of deep Christian faith, profound compassion, and keen intellect, Lee Tubbs was active in a number of churches throughout her life, and was known for her many good works. She supported her husband's ministry in multiple ways at both Westminster Presbyterian Church in Florence, SC, and at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, Tn. She was an outstanding Bible teacherof children, teens and adultswho always researched her lessons with the latest resources in Biblical scholarship, and brought the stories of the Christian faith to light with imagination and down-to-earth insight. At Winter Park Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, N. C., where she was a member for 20 years, Lee Tubbs served on the staff as Christian Educator, and started Christmas International Housea program in which international students were housed and fed and offered hospitality by the church during the Christmas holidays. At White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, where she later served on the administrative staff, she helped start the Christmas Share program, a program which now funnels tens of thousands of dollars each year to local community outreach programs, given in honor of loved ones. Lee was also highly supportive of the Loaves and Fishes program in Raleigh, and served in its tutoring program for a number of years. For her outstanding work with the Presbyterian Women's organization, she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award, which she valued greatly. Her family remembers her as one of the most faithful pray-ers they have ever known, as well as a deeply loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Nothing gave Lee Tubbs more delight than her family, which included four children: The Rev Dr. Leonora (Nora) Tubbs Tisdale of Durham, NC, and her husband Alfred; Dr. James B. Tubbs, Jr. of Southfield, Mich.; Mr. Charles Hansell (Hank) Tubbs of Knightdale, NC, and Mr. Frank Rennie Tubbs of Sherrills Ford, NC, and wife Susan. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Sarah Tubbs Ramos of Wilson, NC (Julio); Leonora Cousar Tisdale of Durham, NC (Otis Jennings); William A, Tisdale, III, of Belmont, Ma. (Alison); one step-grandson, Wil Sides, and eight great-grandchildren. The family expresses its deep gratitude to the staff of East House at Glenaire, who lovingly cared for Lee Tubbs in recent years. A private family memorial service will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh on July 25, Jim and Lee's 70th wedding anniversary. The service can be accessed by live-stream through the church's website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to one of the following: the Glenaire Scholarship Fund, the Interfaith Food Shuttle of Raleigh, or White Memorial Presbyterian Church.



