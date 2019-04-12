Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leroy Sullivan Obituary
LEROY SULLIVAN LeRoy Sullivan, age 80, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1938 in Brunswick County. LeRoy was a patriotic American and served 25 years in the Army, including service during the Vietnam war. After he left the Army, he was very active with the republican party and the pro-life movement. He was an avid farmer who opened the Farmers Market off of Oleander Drive in the mid-1980s. LeRoy was a devoted member of the Vineyard Church where he gave his whole heart to the Lord. He loved his country and community and will be remembered as the backbone of his family. Except for his love of God, nothing was more important to LeRoy than loving his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, who raised him, Annie and Wiley Sullivan; his parents, Mildred Sullivan and Paul McDowell; his sister, Nancy; and his brother, Thurston. Left to mourn him are his wife, Renate Sullivan; daughters, Daniela A. Sullivan-Marzahl and her husband, Jim, Jennifer M. Sullivan-Hindelang and her husband, Peter; adopted daughter, Benita; grandchildren, Dillon Lee, Jacqueline, Michael, and Mariah; nieces, Anja, Tonya, Trindy and Sarra; cousin, Jackie Cook and too many other family members to mention, including his extended family in Germany; his dear friends, Carolyn and Allen; and many wonderful neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital at P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm prior the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Sulli's Resting Place Cemetery in Winnabow with the U.S. Army performing military rites. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now