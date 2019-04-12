|
LEROY SULLIVAN LeRoy Sullivan, age 80, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1938 in Brunswick County. LeRoy was a patriotic American and served 25 years in the Army, including service during the Vietnam war. After he left the Army, he was very active with the republican party and the pro-life movement. He was an avid farmer who opened the Farmers Market off of Oleander Drive in the mid-1980s. LeRoy was a devoted member of the Vineyard Church where he gave his whole heart to the Lord. He loved his country and community and will be remembered as the backbone of his family. Except for his love of God, nothing was more important to LeRoy than loving his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, who raised him, Annie and Wiley Sullivan; his parents, Mildred Sullivan and Paul McDowell; his sister, Nancy; and his brother, Thurston. Left to mourn him are his wife, Renate Sullivan; daughters, Daniela A. Sullivan-Marzahl and her husband, Jim, Jennifer M. Sullivan-Hindelang and her husband, Peter; adopted daughter, Benita; grandchildren, Dillon Lee, Jacqueline, Michael, and Mariah; nieces, Anja, Tonya, Trindy and Sarra; cousin, Jackie Cook and too many other family members to mention, including his extended family in Germany; his dear friends, Carolyn and Allen; and many wonderful neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital at P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm prior the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Sulli's Resting Place Cemetery in Winnabow with the U.S. Army performing military rites. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 12, 2019