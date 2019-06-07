|
LESLIE SILVA Leslie Berk Silva, 71, of Wilmington died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born in Newton, MA, March 12, 1948, to Dr. Morton Seymour Berk and Shirley Vivian Horvitz Berk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Nelson Leal Silva, to whom she was married for 23 adventurous and loving years. Leslie is survived by her devoted son, Alex Leal Silva and his wife Cynthia, her beloved granddaughter Hannah, her older brother Stephen Berk and wife Molleen (Astoria, Oregon), her younger brother Gerald Berk and his wife Karen (Eugene, Oregon), her nephews who have always enjoyed her undaunted spirit and boundless energy, as well as the many extended family members and friends who have always reflected so much of the joy she gave them. Although Leslie was raised in a traditional and loving home with memories filled with skiing and listening to music or comedy, she was never exactly one to stick to a well-trod path. Nelson and Leslie embarked upon countless unforeseen adventures, leading from the heart of Boston to a sailboat in a Massachusetts harbor, to a log cabin they built themselves in Maine to their last homes in Wilmington of forty years, and Leslie always managed to light up a room in each unique setting, as she enjoyed every ounce of her life. Although Leslie took her last breath in this mortal world June 4, 2019, her spirit will live on through generations with many stories as so many people will recall, "Did you ever hear what Leslie did in..." A celebration of Leslie's life will be held 10am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. A private interment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to any of the following charities that Leslie supported: https://www.cfliteracy.org/, https://www.stjude.org/, and https://www.capefearriverwatch.org//
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 7, 2019