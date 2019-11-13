|
LESSIE LAVONNE MORGAN Lessie Lavonne Morgan, 82, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at home with her daughters by her side. She was born on May 5, 1937, in Johnston County, North Carolina to the late Furman and Nola (Hall) Johnson. Lavonne is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Worrall and husband, Jim, Sharon Morgan Lewis and husband, Barry; her brother, Stacy G. Johnson; and her two grandchildren, Curtis J. Lewis and Kirby L. Lewis. In addition to her parents, Lavonne was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Curtis Morgan. In lieu of flowers, Lavonne requested donations to, or volunteer for, . A celebration of life will take place at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Wrightsville United Methodist Church. Lavonne will be interred next to her beloved husband, Curtis, at Morgan Wood Cemetery in Benson, NC, at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 13, 2019