Lida Mae Cook
LIDA MAE COOK Lida Mae Cook, 92, of Castle Hayne, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. She was born May 6, 1928, in Piper, KS to the late Fred L. Barnes and Pearl Miller Barnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ted Edwin Cook. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Russell E. Cook; son, Russell James Cook; daughters-in-law, Sharon Cook and Kathy M. Cook; step-grandson, Nick Hopper; grandson, Teddy E. Cook; granddaughter, Mandy J. Cook; great-granddaughters, Savannah J. Cook, Sadie Mae Cook and Skylar Rose Hallmon and granddaughter, Courtney N. Langley. Funeral services will be private.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
