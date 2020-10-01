LILLIAN PHELPS BATSON On Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020, Lillian Phelps Batson, beloved mother of Stephanie Batson Croom and George Batson, slipped away quietly and confidently into life eternal. Born on September 9, 1926, in the Green Swamp, Brunswick County NC, Lillian celebrated her 94th birthday in the company of friends and family at The Addison of Indian Trail, NC. The daughter of George and Bertha Phelps, Lillian was one of seven siblings. "Third from the top and fourth from the bottom" was how she located herself in the family. Growing up on a farm deep in the Green Swamp, she learned early the value of family, food and faith. Survived by her children, Stephanie (Jim Croom) and George (Jo Batson) and her sister, Flossie Clemmons, Lillian was predeceased by her parents (George and Bertha Phelps) and husband, Roosevelt Batson; dear companion and friend, Clarence "Buddy" Davis, her sister Vivian Phelps and all her brothers: Warren, Floyd, Charlie and Cecil. Anyone who knew Lillian knew how very proud she was of her family. From the littlest one to the oldest of the bunch, she kept up with their lives and special occasions. She was an avid sender of cards and never missed a birthday of her nieces and nephews, friends and family. When the grandchildren came along, she had a new batch of little ones to love and they knew she loved them unconditionally: David and Emily Batson (children, Winnie Kate and Nate), Joshua and Abby Batson, Noah Batson and Rachel O'Leary and Rosanna Croom. No matter where they traveled or how far they roamed, they knew how much she loved them. And she knew that she was loved. Cooking for her family brought her (and us!) great joy. Fried chicken or spots, collards, green beans, a pot of rice and biscuits were favorites eclipsed only by her amazing homemade banana pudding. She rarely used a recipe and every meal included a generous portion of love. Lillian trusted in God and God never failed her. Life as a single mom wasn't easy, but God provided for her family in ways that she sometimes couldn't believe. She was blessed with a great sense of humor, a steadfast faith that was lived out day by day and towards the end, moment by moment. She entered into God's loving embrace gracefully, full of confidence and expectation. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 3, 4:00 PM, at Prospect Church Cemetery, 1351 Makatoka Road, NW Supply NC 28462. Pallbearers will be David, Joshua and Noah Batson, grandsons, Brian Clemmons, Arty Phelps, and Jimmy Phelps, nephews. The service will be led by Rev Travis Byrd and Veronica Byrd. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggestions are The Addison of Indian Trail, 5306 Secrest Shortcut Road, Monroe NC, 28110; Temple Baptist Church, 1801 Market Street, Wilmington NC, 28401; Boys and Girls Home of NC, 400 Flemington Dr, Lake Waccamaw NC 28459 or a charity of your choosing.



