LILLIAN R. ROMANAK Lillian "Jiji" Rivenbark Romanak of Wilmington, NC, passed from this life on Tuesday night, March 3, 2020 while at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center. Born in Pender County on August 8, 1924,she was the daughter of the late William Owen and Maggie Murray Rivenbark. Also preceding her in death are her husband of seventy-one years-Edward J. "Edwin" Romanak; sisters-Lola Rivenbark and Catherine Shepard; and brothers-William Ivey Rivenbark and Cleveland Rivenbark. Left to cherish her memory are her sister-Margaret Kennedy of Willard; nephews-Frank Kennedy of Willard and Scott Kennedy of Wilmington; niece-Jo Anne Wooten of Clyde, NC; special friend and caregiver-Paula Jarrett of Wilmington; godchildren-Lisa and Chris Kotistsa of San Diego, CA; and special friend-Susan Almond of West Orange, NJ. Lillian was a member of the first graduation class of Penderlea High School in Penderlea. She began working at the age of fourteen and later worked as secretary to a major and a general in the United States government-a job she held for thirty-five years. While in this position, she typed the first manual on radar that was published by the United States government. Entombment services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at Riverview Memorial Park Mausoleum in Watha, NC. Rather than floral arrangements, it is requested that contributions be considered to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the Romanak family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 6, 2020