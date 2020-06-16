LILLIE ANN WILSON Mrs. Lillie Ann Wilson, 71, quietly departed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. Lillie will be remembered for her generous spirit, deep and abiding love of family, and wise counsel to all. Born February 17, 1949, Lillie was the daughter of James and Dora Herriott of Wilmington, North Carolina. She attended New Hanover County Schools and was a proud Class of 1967 graduate of Williston Senior High School and later completed Troutman's Beauty School. Lillie served her community as a businesswoman and beautician for over 30 years. On August 23, 1968, Lillie was united in holy matrimony to her high school sweetheart, Mr. William "Billy" Wilson, the love of her life. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage and their union was blessed with two daughters, Stacey and Melissa and three grandchildren. Lillie was an exceptional example of motherhood, revered mother-in-law and beloved grandmother and a nurturing aunt. Lillie was not only a pillar of her family, she was an integral part of her community. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ and served as a member of Saint Stephen AME Church for over 60 years. She later became a member of Saint Paul AME Church in Raleigh, NC. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Lillie was not only a daughter, wife and mother, she was an institution within the Wilson Family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in law, Willie Wilson, Sr. and Laura Wilson Powell and her sister-in-law Dr. Sondra Wilson. She is celebrated by her sister-in-laws and brothers-in-laws Dianne Jackson, Patricia Pleasant, Michael Wilson (Janet) and Craig Wilson (Denise) along with a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Lillie's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband William and daughters, Dr. Stacey Wilson-Norman (Joseph) and Dr. Melissa Balknight (Ricky); adored by her grandchildren, Joseph William Norman, III, Kerri Elizabeth Norman and Ricky Randolph Balknight; and deeply loved by her mother, Dora Herriott and sister Loretta Herriott both of Wilmington, NC. She was preceded in death by her father James Herriott, sister Geronia Holden and nephew Michael Holden and joined in homegoing with her brother the late James Herriott. A visitation will be from 5-7 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Adkins-Drain Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, January 18, 2020, at the Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park with interment to follow. Please share condolences at adkinsdrainfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 16, 2020.