LINA ROGERS HARRELL Lina Rogers Harrell, 90, of Longwood, FL, gently stepped into the presence of the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019. The love of her life and husband of 61 years, J. Reece Harrell, Jr., predeceased her in 2008. Born on January 5, 1929, Lina was raised in Wilmington, NC. She was also predeceased by her treasured parents Adolph Edward and Eloise Farrow Rogers. Beloved mother of two, Lina is survived by her sons, Jonathan Reece Harrell Sr. of Jacksonville FL; David Rogers Harrell, Sr. and his wife RuthAnn, of Longwood, FL. Remarkable grandmother to Michael P. Harrell (Dana), Barbara Kanka (Jason), Kristine Rabe (Brandon), Jonathan R. Harrell, Jr., Amanda Norton, David E. Harrell (Jesika), David R. Harrell, Jr. (Brenna), Amanda Muse (Derek), and Alexis Harrell. She is a great-grandmother to nine and a great-great grandmother to two. Lina is also survived by her cherished sister, Joyce Rogers Dixon, of Richmond, VA. Lina and Reece were married on September 21, 1947, in Wilmington, NC. In 1960, they moved to Jacksonville, FL, where they raised their sons and became members of San Jose Baptist Church. Lina's foremost joy was spending time with her family and preparing incredible meals for anyone who stepped foot through her door. Additionally, she immensely valued the years she taught Sunday School classes to women and served as President of WMU in her church. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Olivet Baptist Church, 138 Glendale Drive, Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Franklin Street Baptist Church, 2521 Franklin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 12, 2019