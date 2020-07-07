LINDA "FAYE" BATTEN SMITH Linda "Faye" Batten Smith passed away peacefully at her home in Scotts Hill, NC after her fourth and final courageous battle with cancer, on July 2, 2020 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. She fought bravely and gracefully, with a smile never leaving her face and we are rejoicing as she is surely "dancing in the sky", suffering no more, and safely in the arms of her Savior. Faye was born on March 18, 1949 in Whiteville, NC. She graduated high school as a Hallsboro Tiger in 1967 and went on to become a Registered Nurse at Hamlet School of Nursing. After graduation she married her highschool sweetheart on August 29, 1971 and the two moved to Wilmington, NC shortly thereafter. She began her nursing career as an ICU nurse at NHRMC and then went on to work at the Davis Health Care Center. She then took a short break from working to stay home and be a full-time mother to her two daughters, until they entered elementary school. When she returned to nursing, she did private duty nursing in the home, for at least 9 years with two very special children that she loved deeply. One of those patients, she even committed to providing care for as a quadrapelegic, throughout her high school years at Laney, and joyfully shared in her commencement. After doing private duty, she transitioned to working within the field of geriatrics, first as Director of Nursing at Britthaven of Wilmington, and then returning as a supervisor of the West Wings at the Davis Health Care Center, where she continued her special love of working with Alzheimer's patients and nursing, until she became first diagnosed with breast cancer. Faye was a loyal wife, an unconditionally loving mother, a compassionate nurse, a dedicated collegue and a wonderful friend. But perhaps the roles she held most dear, were in being a Grandma and Maw Maw to her sweet grandsons. From the very minute they were born she would light up whenever they were in the room and beam with pride to watch them shoot basketball, kick the soccer ball, play music or win an award at school; and the thing that she loved most was their genuine kindness of heart. She enjoyed little adventures of shopping, exploring and cooking with her daughters, story telling with her sister, creating traditions and yard sales with sister-in-law Dorothy, and laughing with her friends. She lived her life in absolute love and dedication to her soulmate, husband and best friend and enjoyed countless boat rides down the Intracoastal Waterway and traveling to see some of her favorite places in the world, including the mountains, all 50 states and many cruises with friends. She truly loved life, her family and her faith and was a member of Scotts Hill Baptist Church for many years. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to both Dr. William McNulty, Dr. Lindsey Prochaska and the incredible staff at the Zimmer Cancer Center for all of their care over the years that Faye has valiantly fought her battles with cancer. Many thanks and appreciation are well deserved for Beth Burgess, Sherry Edwards, Amy Westcott and the team at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for all of the genuine efforts made to support and care for Faye so that she was able to remain in her home and cared for by her family, during her final days. A graveside service will be held at the Batten Cemetery on Old Glade Road, Whiteville, at 11 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with Pastor Jimmie Suggs Jr. officiating, and the family will receive guests at Faye's childhood home immediately after. Arrangements have been made by McKenzie's Mortuary, 112 Jefferson Street, Whiteville. Pallbearers will be her loving nephews Randy Pridgen, Patrick Argo, Brian Bellamy, Jerome Rooks, Keith Smith and Dean Smith. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in her honor.



