LINDA BURRIS WOODALL Linda Woodall, age 64 of Wilmington passed away after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter. Linda was born in Wilmington to the late Donald Ray Burris, Sr. and Joyce Moore Burris, and preceded in death by her brother Donald "Donnie" Ray Burris, Jr. Linda was a member of the Catholic Faith, was a member of Federal Point Chapter #361 Order of Eastern Star, and was retired from Health Care where she worked as a manager in the billing department. She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Woodall; three daughters, Tiffany Rae Housand, Elizabeth Joy Murray and husband Mike, and Anna Woodall Lee and husband Jason; son Tim Woodall; sister, Ann Mintz and husband Larry; grandchildren, Christian, Brayden, Bentlee, Caroline, Riker, and Joshua and wife Theresa. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews. Prior to her battle with Multiple Sclerosis, Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Celebration of Life ceremony will be 2 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 16, 2019
