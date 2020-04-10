Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Linda Groves
Linda C. Groves


1941 - 2020
Linda C. Groves Obituary
LINDA C. GROVES Linda C. Groves, 79, of Hampstead, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at North Chase Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born January 30, 1941 in Wilmington, NC, to the late Alton and Rosa Carpenter. Her brother Alton B. (AB) Carpenter preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Tommy Groves, of Hampstead, NC; 5 children, 7 grandchildren and a great-grandson. There will be a private graveside service in Sea Lawn Memorial park officiated by Reverend Dowd. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 10, 2020
