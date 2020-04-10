|
LINDA C. GROVES Linda C. Groves, 79, of Hampstead, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at North Chase Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born January 30, 1941 in Wilmington, NC, to the late Alton and Rosa Carpenter. Her brother Alton B. (AB) Carpenter preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Tommy Groves, of Hampstead, NC; 5 children, 7 grandchildren and a great-grandson. There will be a private graveside service in Sea Lawn Memorial park officiated by Reverend Dowd. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 10, 2020