|
|
LINDA COX Linda Mercer Knox Cox, 95, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020. Linda was born in Winnabow, NC on September 10, 1924. She was the daughter of the late James Oscar Knox and Nettie Mae Gore Knox. Shortly after Linda graduated from Beulaville High School, the family moved to Bolivia. Linda met the love of her life, Loyd Freeman Cox. They enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage. Linda and Loyd had five children: Beverly Hartgrove (Woody), of North East, MD; Gayle Gallahan, of Wilmington; Wayne Cox (Debbie) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; Mary Price (Jim), of Wilmington; and Kevin Cox (Dawn), of Wilmington. Linda and Loyd provided strong family values for their children. Linda was an active member for 57 years at Winter Park Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the New Hanover County Lioness Club for many years. Summers were spent at the Sunset Harbor cottage, with family, boating, fishing, and oystering. Linda loved to cook, fish, garden, and sew. Both Linda and Loyd loved having a beautiful yard, and bountiful garden. With Loyd being a veteran of the Second World War, the couple traveled to a number of Navy Reunions. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Loyd, her sisters Juanita K. Quinn and Alease K. Stone, as well as her brother James Herbert Knox. She is survived by her sister Annella K Lewis Howlett of Wilmington, as well as her five children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great- great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was a strong, funny, loving, and kind mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend. She loved life and made everyone around her happier. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic continuing advisability of social distancing, a graveside service will be held at David R. Mercer Cemetery, Midway Rd SE, Bolivia, NC at 1pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Officiating will be Reverend Emile Harley and Pastor Joseph W. Wescott. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Winter Park Presbyterian Church https://winterparkpresbyterian.org and/or Lower Cape Fear Life Care https://lifecare.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 12, 2020