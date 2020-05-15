|
LINDA LAWRENCE DACAR 4/13/1947-5/1/2020 Linda Lawrence Dacar passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Life Center. She is survived by her Husband, Joseph Dacar; Son, Brad Large (Donna); Daughter, Lauren Horning and Brother, Ted Lawrence. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Jordan, Cameron, Karle, Cooper and Russell. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Lower Cape Fear Life Care 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. The family also requests that you tell a good joke and laugh in her honor. She loved a good laugh, after all. To know her, was to love her.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 15, 2020