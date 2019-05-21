|
LINDA DALE REGISTER Linda Dale Register, 77, of Wilmington, NC passed on Sunday, May 19, 2019 to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She was born in Greensboro, NC on November 23, 1941, the youngest of four children of the late Parker D. Phillips and Naomi Dameron Phillips. Linda is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kenneth Register; two children, son, Thomas Callender, Jr., daughter, Debra Debra Callender Oldham, and stepdaughter, Vickie Van Vlack. Linda was also affectionately known as "Granny" by her six grandchildren; Jade Lewis, Cameron Oldham, Miranda Oldham, Patrick Oldham, Hunter Van Vlack and Christopher Van Vlack; one great grandchild Kingsley Fussell Lewis. She is also survived by one sister, Jodi Shaw of Greensboro, NC. Linda is remembered for her love and support of her family and friends. She was always there for her children and loved spending time with them. She loved people and always had a smile for them, never meeting a stranger. To know her was to love her. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, followed by a short service in the chapel beginning at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation to Graceway Church of Wilmington, 703 Soundside Road, Wilmington, NC 28412 Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 21, 2019