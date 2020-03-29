Home

LINDA ELIZABETH WELLS BRADFORD Linda Wells Bradford of Springtown, TX passed peacefully March 22 while at home. She is the daughter of Thomas and Barbara Wells. She is survived by her husband Leonard Bradford, son Whren Wells, daughter Paula Lomba, and sisters Debbie Crews, Bonnie Stone, and Nancy Harryman. Linda loved Leonard and their life together with all their animals. She always looked forward to coming back home to Burgaw to visit family and places where she grew up.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 29, 2020
