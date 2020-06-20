Linda Hardwick O'Quinn
LINDA HARDWICK O'QUINN Linda Hardwick O'Quinn, beloved wife and mother, age 72, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Commons at Brightmore after a lengthy illness. Linda was born on December 24, 1947 in Whiteville, NC to the late Willie and Macy Hardwick. She was preceded in death by her sister, Onieta DelConte, and brothers Danny, Douglas, Billy, and Lewis Hardwick. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James (Billy) A. O'Quinn and children Jeffrey S. O'Quinn (Stephanie) and Jennifer O. Jasinski (Michael). In addition she leaves behind 5 grandchildren James, Mike, Michael, Tyler, and Evan. Linda is also survived by her brothers, Tommy, Johnny, and Larry Hardwick. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law Hazel H. O'Quinn. Linda dedicated her entire life to loving and caring for her family. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and reading. Linda found the most happiness in being with her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Commons at Brightmore for their kindness and care shown to Linda and her family. The family will see friends from 3 to 5 Sunday at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, June 22, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Aaron Doll. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
Linda was a wonderful neighbor. It was an honor to know her. She certainly did love her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by so many.
Ann Goodwin
Friend
