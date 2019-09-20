|
LINDA HAYES BRACEY Riegelwood, NC Linda Hayes Bracey, 79, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Spring Branch Cemetery in Marion, SC, directed by Richardson Funeral Home of Marion, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Bracey was born in the Zion Community of Marion, SC, a daughter of the late Marion and Matylee Grice Roberts. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Johnny Hayes, second husband, William Bracey, and a daughter, Linda Suzanne Hayes. She worked for many years at Marion National Bank and was a member of Riegelwood Methodist Church in North Carolina. Surviving are her daughters, Daphne Hayes (Cynthia Dangerfield) of Jacksonville, FL and Norma Briggs of Murrells Inlet, SC; step-sons, Billy Bracey (Katie) of Goldsboro, NC, Freddy Bracey (Debbie) of Delco, NC, Mike Bracey (Paula) of Bolton, NC and Karl Bracey (Suzanne) of Lake Waccamaw, NC; sisters, Marian Harville of Surfside Beach, SC and Jill Orr (Dale) of Panama City Beach, FL; 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spring Branch Cemetery C/O David Stackhouse, 213 Crepe Myrtle Court, Marion, SC 29571 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. An online register is available at Richardsonfh.net
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 20, 2019