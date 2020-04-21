|
LINDA HEWETT DAVIS Linda Hewett Davis, age 70, of Elizabethtown, NC ended her journey with cancer Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, NC on January 17, 1950, to Helen Hewett and her late husband, James Ellis Hewett. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a strong matriarch and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Helen Hewett, her husband of 50 years, Dwight Golden Davis; daughter Shelley Renee Davis of Elizabethtown; son Shawn Dwight Davis of Southport; four grandchildren; Christian, Cameron, Kylee, and McKenzee and one great-grandchild, Penny. There will be no service at this time, however, there will be a celebration of life and ash scattering memorial at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2020