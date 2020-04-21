Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Hewett Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Hewett Davis Obituary
LINDA HEWETT DAVIS Linda Hewett Davis, age 70, of Elizabethtown, NC ended her journey with cancer Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, NC on January 17, 1950, to Helen Hewett and her late husband, James Ellis Hewett. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a strong matriarch and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Helen Hewett, her husband of 50 years, Dwight Golden Davis; daughter Shelley Renee Davis of Elizabethtown; son Shawn Dwight Davis of Southport; four grandchildren; Christian, Cameron, Kylee, and McKenzee and one great-grandchild, Penny. There will be no service at this time, however, there will be a celebration of life and ash scattering memorial at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -