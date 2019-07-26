|
LINDA JERNIGAN Linda Kay Champion Jernigan, 75, of Wilmington died on Monday, July 22nd, 2019. She was born on April 19th, 1944 to Ozelle Champion and John Champion. Linda was an extremely talented wood carver and charter member of the Cape Fear Wood Carver's for over 20 years. She was a skilled artist and mentor that was very passionate in her work. Always putting her family first, she was the rock of the Jernigans. Linda will leave a loving legacy and a memorable impact on everyone she met. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Alton E. Jernigan, sons; David Jernigan and wife Jeannine, Bobby Jernigan and wife Denise, Bill Jernigan and wife Angela, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and brother Jerry Champion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Joe Champion. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. A Graveside Service will be held 11am on Monday, July 29th, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 26, 2019