LINDA JOY SUSIE Linda Joy Susie, 22 years of age, from Wilmington, N.C. passed away Wednesday evening, August 5, 2020. She was an adventurous go-getter in life with an awesome, witty sense of humor. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and aunt and was a ray of sunshine to our lives. She would brighten up the room as soon as she entered and liven up any conversation. Linda is survived by her son Alister Raynor, mother Michelle Aman, father Mark Susie, step-mother Fiona Susie, brother James Susie, sister Megan Susie, sister Anna Aman, brother Samuel Aman, brother Justin Aman, brother Stephen Aman, sister Tonia Aman, aunt and uncle Maria and David Thomas, aunt and uncle Christy and Paul Susie, aunt Sabrina Southards-Schultes and grandfather Edwin Taylor. Linda is preceded in death by her grandmother Linda Taylor, grandfather Paul Susie, grandmother Connie Standerfer, grandfather Stan Standerfer and uncle Kurt Schultes. Linda will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched, but in her words to her son, "It's okay to smile and keep having dance parties." The family will be receiving friends for Linda's Celebration of Life, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel from 5 PM to 7 PM. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com
