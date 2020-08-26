LINDA KAPLAN Linda Kaplan, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Pavilion. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jeffrey Kaplan; two sons, Howard and his wife Elizabeth of Chuluota, FL, and Adam and his wife Nicole of Fanwood, NJ; and Margaret, her sister, in Arizona. She loved her five grandchildren, Chase, Ava, Mia, Hailey and Kenzie, and was very proud of their achievements. Born in Portland, Connecticut, Linda later moved to New Jersey, where she spent much of her working life. There, she met Jeff, and the couple retired to Leland, NC, in 2011. Linda was a talented creative writer, with a distinguished 40-year career in the pharmaceutical industry. Known for her writing skills, acumen, and ready wit, her expertise was constantly in demand among advertising agencies. But Linda always said the best communication she ever wrote was the personal ad that caught Jeff's eye, and brought them together. Linda had many interests. She and Jeff often traveled, taking cruise vacations to explore the US, Caribbean and international destinations. She was an avid sports fan, with a special love for professional hockey, and she enjoyed going to games as a season ticket holder. Her favorite sports moment was watching from the arena as the Stanley Cup was presented to the New Jersey Devils, champions of the National Hockey League. Linda, an avid reader, liked nothing more than a good old-fashioned murder mystery. She was also a Scrabble whiz, who enjoyed crosswords and puzzles of all kinds. Her friends and former colleagues remember her with loving affection for her kindness, generous spirit, and great sense of humor. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or online at https://lifecare.org/ways-to-give
