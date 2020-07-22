LINDA L. MASTALLI Linda Lawrence Mastalli, 73, went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Linda is joining her parents, Merrick and Gertrude Lawrence, her brother Leigh Lawrence, and several beloved aunts and uncles. She leaves behind a loving family who adored her, including her former husband, Fred Mastalli & wife Pat; son, Brett Mastalli & wife Caryn, daughter, Tara Pioth & husband Bruce; grandchildren Jillian, Caroline, Alison & Grant; and sisters-in-law Jane Lawrence and Grace Mastalli. In life Linda loved and always put her family first. A nutritionist at heart, she created all meals from scratch and could make a gourmet dinner without a cookbook or recipe in sight. Linda was gentle spirited and loved all God's creatures. A true passion for animals, she rescued dozens of dogs, cats, squirrels, birds, and even a moth that was clinging to fly paper. Her heart was pure. A gifted artist, she was most known for her animal and nature rock painting. With her son, Brett, she shared a love of music and recently listened to Van Halen together. Even in her last days she responded to music. She loved to read. Her favorite book, The Gift from the Sea, was a treasure to her. Her daughter most fondly remembers the mother-daughter trips they took together and how a cup of hot tea with Mom makes everything better. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or your local SPCA. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington,NC 28403 910-791-9099