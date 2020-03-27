|
Mrs. Linda Lennon Malpass 71, of Riegelwood passed March 25, 2020 in Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Center in Whiteville. She was born April 16, 1948 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Boyd Lennon and Ruth Dorwood Lennon. She is survived by her husband, Jesse Lee Malpass; three sons, Kevin Malpass and wife, Cindy of Bolton, Jeff Malpass and wife, Kendra of Delco, Jamie Malpass and wife, April of Delco; a daughter, Jessica Malpass Faulk and husband, Chris of Delco; two brothers, Boyd Lennon and wife, Linda of Millport AL, Billy Lennon and wife, Sue of Delco; a sister, Donna Bishop and husband, Larry of Delco; grandchildren, Chad Malpass, Hope Malpass, Hunter Malpass, Jeb Malpass, Jax Malpass, Kayla Sutton, Tristan Malpass, Laney Malpass, Bricen Malpass, Cassidy Ellis, River Faulk, Gracen Faulk and Tanner Faulk; six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenny Lennon.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 27, 2020