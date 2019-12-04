|
LINDA LOU SOTO Ms. Linda Lou Soto passed on peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning, 1 December 2019. She passed on in hospice care at her daughter's home in Montgomery Village, Maryland and was attended by members of her family at her departing. Linda was born 10 May 1937 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Joseph S. Soto and Priscilla Hunter Soto. She grew up in West Virginia in the loving care of her large extended family including her parents, her brother Joseph L. Soto, and countless aunts, uncles and elders. She graduated from Concord College, Athens, West Virginia with a B.S. in Education and the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky with an M.S. in Library Sciences. From 1960 to 1996, Linda was married to the late Richard Cobb Jett, Jr., of Lexington, Kentucky, living first in Indianapolis, Indiana and since 1962 in the Washington, D.C. area of Northern Virginia. During this time she worked as librarian for Union Carbide, Eli Lilly, and the Department of the Navy before raising her family of two daughters, Mary and Debbie. She returned to work as Information Specialist with Research, Analysis & Management Corporation, and Department Chief of the Corporate Technical Library at EG&G Services, Inc. Following her retirement she volunteered avidly for the Smithsonian Institution both for the Department of Anthropology of the Museum of Natural History and with guest services of the Museum of American History. She fostered a life-long love of art, practicing on many media from craft to fine art, most notably as an award-winning colored-pencil artist. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Catherine Jett Byrne and husband, Michael and grandsons, Colin and Andrew, of Victoria, British Columbia; her daughter, Debra Ann Jett and partner, Scott McQuade of Montgomery Village, Maryland; her brother, Joseph Lee Soto and wife, Sherry, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews throughout America's southwest. The Rev. Barry Stallings of Pine Valley United Methodist Church will conduct a chapel service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, 7 December 2019 at the Valley Chapel of Andrews Mortuary, 4108 S College Rd., Wilmington, North Carolina followed by a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, 7 December 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary on Saturday, 7 December, after 1:00 until the gathering for the service in chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colored Pencil Society of America at www.cpsa.org under 'Support Us' or the Smithsonian at www.si.edu under 'Donate'. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 4, 2019