Linda Marie Flowers
1949 - 2020
LINDA MARIE FLOWERS Linda Marie Flowers passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at Trinity Grove Skilled Nursing Home In Wilmington, N.C. Linda was born October 5, 1949 in James Walker Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, N.C. to the late Glenn Flowers and Marie Dehart Flowers. She was a life-long resident of Kure Beach. She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn Flowers and Marie Flowers along with her paternal and maternal grandparents, and she is survived by her brother Johnny Flowers of Kure Beach. Linda began her career as an administrative assistant at Cape Fear Community College after graduating from CFCC where she was administrative assistant to the Dean of Student Affairs and later administrative assistant to the President of the college. Linda earned her BA degree from UNCW while maintaining a full time job at CFCC; shortly after, she was diagnosed with stage 4B cancer, which she fought for a number of years and finally became cancer free. Linda continued working at CFCC until shortly before she was eligible for state retirement, when she was caught up in a downsizing; she finished her last 1.5 years working at UNCW to obtain her state retirement. Linda accepted Christ as her savior at an early age and worked in the church her whole life. She especially liked working with the youth choir, as she did for many years at the First Baptist Church of Kure Beach, along with putting together the church bulletins and anything else she could do to help out the church. Linda loved worshipping with her present church family at Seaside Chapel of Carolina Beach. She loved to sing in the choir at Seaside and loved her friends at the church-their support, along with her faith in the Lord helped her battle this second fight with cancer and their love and caring gave her great comfort. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 20 at Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach. The Reverend Jerry Vess will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Grove for their loving care and friendship they gave Linda during her stay there.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
June 13, 2020
Linda was a treasure, kind and loving, but also a warrior and an inspiration. We will forever be grateful to have known her. Our deepest condolences to you, Johnny. She will be sorely missed.
Nora & Brian Spencer
Friend
June 12, 2020
Linda was a very beautiful lady who I am sure is with the LORD. She was a jewel among the employees @ Cape Fear Community College. she will be missed by the many who knew her.
David J. Pate
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Linda was a very nice Lady and would do anything she could to help you if you needed it. She will be missed but not forgotten by those who knew her. Rev. Tommy Williams....Former Police Chief KBPD and A Friend.
Tommy Williams
Friend
June 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rita Jacobs
Friend
June 12, 2020
Johnny so sorry for your loss .She served God for many years she is home now .God has her
Morris & Betty Reynaud
Coworker
June 11, 2020
You will surely be missed you were a fun-loving sweet person always helping others
Sandy Barefoot
Friend
June 11, 2020
What a beautiful & sweet person she was, so friendly & loving to all. She was a friend & sister in Christ. Will always remember & miss her laugh & smile. Love you Linda!!!
Dianne Metcalf
Friend
June 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful lady, neighbor, & friend. I have special memories of seeing Linda in her yard, surrounded by beautiful flowers & beloved cats, & chatting with friends that walked by. Sending sympathy, prayers, & love ❤
Joy Weathers
Neighbor
June 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda Barton
Friend
June 9, 2020
She was a wonderful lady she will be missed
Linda Barton
Friend
