LINDA MARIE FLOWERS Linda Marie Flowers passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at Trinity Grove Skilled Nursing Home In Wilmington, N.C. Linda was born October 5, 1949 in James Walker Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, N.C. to the late Glenn Flowers and Marie Dehart Flowers. She was a life-long resident of Kure Beach. She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn Flowers and Marie Flowers along with her paternal and maternal grandparents, and she is survived by her brother Johnny Flowers of Kure Beach. Linda began her career as an administrative assistant at Cape Fear Community College after graduating from CFCC where she was administrative assistant to the Dean of Student Affairs and later administrative assistant to the President of the college. Linda earned her BA degree from UNCW while maintaining a full time job at CFCC; shortly after, she was diagnosed with stage 4B cancer, which she fought for a number of years and finally became cancer free. Linda continued working at CFCC until shortly before she was eligible for state retirement, when she was caught up in a downsizing; she finished her last 1.5 years working at UNCW to obtain her state retirement. Linda accepted Christ as her savior at an early age and worked in the church her whole life. She especially liked working with the youth choir, as she did for many years at the First Baptist Church of Kure Beach, along with putting together the church bulletins and anything else she could do to help out the church. Linda loved worshipping with her present church family at Seaside Chapel of Carolina Beach. She loved to sing in the choir at Seaside and loved her friends at the church-their support, along with her faith in the Lord helped her battle this second fight with cancer and their love and caring gave her great comfort. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 20 at Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach. The Reverend Jerry Vess will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Grove for their loving care and friendship they gave Linda during her stay there.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 14, 2020.