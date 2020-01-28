|
LINDA RABON DAVIS Linda Rabon Davis, 75 of Leland, passed away unexpectedly January 24, 2020, at her home. Linda is survived by her husband, Timothy McLean Davis of the home, a son, Timothy Scott Davis of Lexington Park MD, a daughter, Pamela Davis Bearden (Peter) two grandsons, Charles Bearden and Thomas Bearden, of Charleston SC, two brothers, Braton Rabon and Horace Rabon (Jo), both of Aynor SC, a brother in law, James Martin Davis (Jackie) of Rock Hill SC, a sister in law, Mary B. Davis, of Rowland NC and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Lillian Rabon of Aynor, SC. Linda was born October 28, 1944 in Horry County, SC. She graduated from Aynor High School in 1961 and was a graduate of Winthrop University in Rock Hill SC, with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1965. Linda taught in Camden SC and later in Staunton VA, teaching mostly Junior High education until she began her family and thereafter devoted her life to rearing her children and taking care of her family. Linda was a founding and active member of North Brunswick Fellowship Church of Leland, where she taught Sunday school and was involved in outreach and fellowship activities. Prior to her membership at North Brunswick Fellowship Church of Leland, she was a member of Winter Park Baptist Church of Wilmington. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Maxton, NC, Tuesday, January 28th at 12:00. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to North Brunswick Fellowship Church, c/o Rev. Rob Norman, 1025 Maplechase Dr., Leland NC 28451. Services have been interested to Boles Funeral Home in Rowland, online condolences can be made to www.bolesbiggs.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 28, 2020