LINDA RAE DEW POPE What a joyous reunion it was on Saturday, February 23, 2019, when Linda Rae Dew Pope, born on July 22, 1932, in Buies Creek, NC, was reunited with her father and mother, Cecil Kyle Dew and Lois Agnes Warren Dew. Also there to greet her was her husband, Johnnie Alderman Pope and her brother Robert Glenn Dew. Also in her welcoming group was her daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Laura Zygmunt Pope and Ernest Leslie Geddie. The youngest member of her beloved family to greet her was her great-grand son, Tyler James Pope. Our earthy loss is their heavenly gain. Remaining to be reunited are Linda's son and daughter, Robert Cecil Pope and Janice Pope Geddie, grandsons Scott Christopher Pope, Travis Ray Geddie and Christopher Lee Geddie and great-granddaughter Emily Madison Pope. A special inclusion of Emily's mother, Tina Kummelman. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel with Dr. Bill Guthrie officiating. Her family will receive friends at the mortuary from 10:00 AM Thursday until the service hour. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations would be welcomed to: The Laura Z. Pope Nursing Scholarship Program at UNCW, Piecemakers of Barlow Vista Baptist Church, or Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 26, 2019