|
|
LINDA RAMSEY SNEEDEN Linda Ramsey Sneeden 67, of Rocky Point NC, passed away peacefully Oct 25th 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She was born May 20, 1952 in Wilmington NC the daughter of the late Samuel Victor Ramsey and Blanche Hewett Ramsey. She was preceded in death by the love of her life since the age of 12 years old Allen "Peanut" Sneeden Sr. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary March of 2019. Their love was one in a million and it shined brightly throughout their life. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Wendy Sneeden Norris (Jerry Norris Jr.) of Wilmington NC and her son Allen Ray Sneeden Jr. She also leaves behind her most precious gems- her grandchildren; Morgan Elizabeth Sneeden, Gavin Miles Norris, Bryson Cody Norris and Amber Leigh Sneeden all of Wilmington. She also leaves behind her sisters Diana Ramsey Brady and Betty Ramsey Wells both of Wilmington, NC, her brother George Ramsey of Jacksonville, NC, as well as, her precious animals Poptart, Scrappy and granddog Delta. She also has many nieces and nephews. Linda retired in 2009 from Suburban Propane as an office administrator where she worked for many years. Linda loved anything that involved her family and friends. She was an avid shopper who loved to buy for her grandchildren. She loved to dance, yard sale and get her nails done. Till her last day she had compliments on her "sparkly" nails. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and nothing made her smile more than giving. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter in Memory of Linda. They were awesome in our time of need and took great care of our loved one. Friends are invited to join with the family for a Memorial Visitation at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019