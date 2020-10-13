1/
Linda Sullivan Rabon
LINDA SULLIVAN RABON Linda Sullivan Rabon, 75 of Winnabow, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Rabon was born in New Hanover County on July 28, 1945 and was the daughter of the late David and Annie Mintz Sullivan. She was wife of the late James Rabon. She is survived by two children, Travis Rabon of Winnabow, and Gail Rabon of Raleigh; sister, Margaret Rainer of Wilmington. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Bolivia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of one's choice. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Services, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
