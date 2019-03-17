|
LINDA WALL YATES Linda Louise Wall Yates, 76, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born March 4, 1943 in High Point, NC, daughter of the late Arthur Claude Wall and Louise Marie Josephine Wyrick Wall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years in April 2009, Julius Welch Yates, her son in 2001, Christopher Kyle Yates, and two sisters, Jean Caudle (Joe) and Saundra Green (Don). Linda was a nurse and worked in the healthcare field for 45 years. She and her husband retired to Wilmington in 2001. She enjoyed painting, drawing, and was an avid Neil Diamond fan, but more than anything she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grands. She will be missed dearly, loved always, and in our hearts forever. She is survived by two daughters, Julianna Yates Brown (James) of Hampstead, NC, and Amelia "Amy" Yates Marshburn (Tim) of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Eric Brandon Ottaway (Katelyn) of Raleigh, NC, Stephen Patrick Joseph Marshburn of Jacksonville, NC, Allison Linda-Marie Davis (Charles) of High Point, NC, and Madyson Victoria Lynn Marshburn (Sam Vanhook) of Rocky Point, NC; three great-grandchildren, Seth "Pizer" Hudson Davis, Gage "Bob" Marshall Vanhook, and Nathan "Virgil" Baird Ottaway; a brother, Steven Wall (Jane) of Archdale, NC; and two sisters, Grace Edson of Greensboro, NC, and Ellen Bishop (Paul) of Jamestown, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, March 29, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel with Steven Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made online or by mail to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2019