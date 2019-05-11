|
LIOYD FLINT KLUTZ Lloyd Flint Klutz "Bill", age 83, of Leland, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by his four children. Bill was born July 9, 1935 in Leland, North Carolina. Bill is the son of the late Paul Klutz and Stella (Mintz) Klutz. Bill is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was qualified as a Boom Operator to refuel planes in flight. After his service he went to work at International Paper and retired in 1997. In 1996 he became an Honorary Submariner while onboard the USS Wyoming SSBN 742. Bill loved his grandchildren and enjoyed his time with them including fishing in his ponds and walks around the property. He frequently took them to local beaches in his motor home aka The Green Machine. He was preceded in death by Veronica Lucy Klutz, two brothers, Paul Klutz, and Herman Klutz, and two sisters Linda Parker and Bonnie McGlaughlin. Bill is survived by two daughters, Deanna Klutz and Sheila Willis (Seth); two sons, Vincent Klutz (Jennifer) and Billy Klutz (Tiffany); seven grandchildren, Dalton Klutz (Kelley), Hunter Willis, Samantha Klutz, Bryce Klutz, Katie Willis, Shylee Klutz and Hayden Willis, one great granddaughter Faith Klutz. He is also survived by two brothers Larry Klutz and Richard Klutz, three sisters Glenna Marinaro, Helen Clark and Jane Reynolds and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at 12:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019, followed a funeral service at 1:00 PM at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1874 Maco Rd, NE, Leland NC, 28451 followed by a graveside service with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S.41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 11, 2019