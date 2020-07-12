LISA COX SANDERS Lisa Cox Sanders (4/1/1959 - 7/10/2020) concluded her 4+ year ovarian cancer journey with bravery, grace and a positive attitude that was an inspiration to many. Lisa was an adored wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and cousin, as well as an admired and respected colleague, client, advisor, friend, neighbor and patient. Born in Loris, SC, is survived by her mother Dorothy Nell Cox and sister Rhonda Strickland (Larry) of Rocky Point, NC, son Brett Buehler (Kristin) of Queens, NY, daughter Stacey Pinkham (Richard) and their children Alexandra Fletcher, Lucy Pinkham and Dixon Pinkham of Wilmington, niece Laura Strickland and nephew Brandon Strickland of the area and husband Robert Sanders of their home in Leland, NC in addition to countless cousins, aunts and uncles nationwide. She is predeceased by her father David Linwood Cox formerly of Tabor City, NC. Her final words to her family were "I love you". Lisa was a 1977 graduate of New Hanover HS in Wilmington and attended some college at Miller Motte. Professionally, she held various jobs before settling on a very successful career in real estate sales and related investments. She worked for several home builders in both Wake and New Hanover Counties helping hundreds of families conceive, design and build their dream homes - including her own many times. A somewhat restless soul, she loved the process of finding properties, improving them and then starting it all over again. She was passionate about many things but most notably, her aforementioned 2 children, 3 grandchildren and numerous faithful canine companions, most recently Lilly (now 15). Prior to her illness, actively supported dog rescue organizations as well as fostering dogs temporarily until they found their forever families. She also loved gardening and had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of plant varieties. Furthermore, she loved history, specifically genealogical history and recreation to her while on vacation often included strolling through historic cemeteries. This passion started in early childhood. For this reason, she was ecstatic when in 2019 she was able to secure her final resting place in Oakdale Cemetery's Historic Section - a place she often visited, even as a child, and knew she wanted to be buried in someday. Recent passions included traveling with her beloved husband Bob in their travel trailer and touring natural areas, national parks and the like. Their dream of visiting every US State and Canadian province was only half fulfilled. Per her wishes, private graveside services will be conducted by Andrews Mortuary. There will be no wake or public visitation. This was so that her vast network of friends, family, neighbors, colleagues and clients would not have to face a difficult decision in light of Covid19. She never liked being the center of attention, even now. Opportunities for a potential memorial service will be reconsidered in the future. Honorary pallbearers are Brett Buehler, dear family friend Jack Slone, nephew Brandon Strickland, brother-in-law Larry Strickland, son-in-law Richard Pinkham and husband Bob Sanders or his brother Paul Sanders. Finally, Lisa and her family would like to acknowledge the many people that helped her in recent years. This includes the staff at Zimmer Cancer Center at NHRMC (Dr. Walter Gajewski and many infusion nurses), Lower Cape Fear - Life Care (home hospice), specifically nurse Kateri and also nurse Amanda from Liberty Home Health Care for their exceptionally gentle and compassionate care in recent weeks. If considering condolences in her honor in the form of flowers, consider live plants vs. cut flowers so that they remain a lasting and growing legacy. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
.