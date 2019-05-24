|
LISA MCMILLAN Lisa Nixon McMillan 45, of Watha passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Pender County. Lisa was born in Wilmington on July 2, 1973 the daughter of Charles Lynwood and Gwen Nixon. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Charles D. and Edith Nixon, maternal grandfather C.H Smith, Jr., father-in-law David McMillan, Sr. Surviving in addition to her parents are her husband David McMillan two daughters Kayla and Brooke McMillan of the home, brother Charles Nixon and wife Ann, maternal grandmother Billie Rose Smith, mother-in-law Jeanette McMillan, sister-in-law Karen M. Brown and husband Jeff and a number of nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday May 25, 2019 at Pine Valley Baptist Church. The family will see friends at the church 10 am until service time. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from May 24 to May 25, 2019