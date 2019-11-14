|
LISA PYE SIMMONS Lisa Pye Simmons, 61, Supply died November 11, 2019. She was born in Brunswick County on December 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Freeman and Ouida Hewett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Hewett, and a special step-daughter, Beth Bursell. She was a member of Shallotte First Baptist Church, the Brunswick Chapter #341 Eastern Star, and the Democrat Women's Club. Surviving are her husband, Charles R. Simmons; daughter, Stacey Pye and her fiancée Greg Effrein, Austin, TX; sisters, Lynn Ellis, Shallotte and Lori Hewett, Supply; brothers, Vann Hewett, Hampstead, NC and Reggie Hewett, Supply; stepson, Charles Aaron Simmons (Stephanie), Winnabow; grandson, Grady Effrein; step-grandchildren, Lorena Grace B. Allen (Cody), Nikki Bursell, Dani Bursell, Evan Pye, and Will Labod; great-grandchild, Gracelynn Applewhite, and one on the way, Weston Allen. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5:00 pm, November 15, 2019 in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, officiated by The Rev. Charles Drew and The Rev. Mark Smith with rites accorded by the Brunswick Chapter #341 Eastern Star. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brunwickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 14, 2019