LIVINIE LOUISE BAKER Mrs. Livinie Louise Bond Baker of Teachey, NC departed her earthly life on Friday night, June 26, 2020 while at Duplin Vidant Hospital in Kenansville. Born on January 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Evander and Exie Lanier Bond of Burgaw. She was also preceded in death by her husband-Ellis Grey Baker; brother-Allen Bond. Left to cherish her memory are her children-Lois Marie Baker Moore and husband Joe of Wilmington, Tony Ellis Baker and wife Vickie of Teachey, and Elsie Louise Baker Thigpen and husband Chris of Beulaville; grandchildren-Ryan Moore and wife Michelle of Wilmington, Donnie Batts and fiance' Jayme of Beulaville, Eve Baker Jones and husband Chris of Sneads Ferry, April Baker Fussell and husband Ryan of Teachey, and Adam Ellis Baker and wife Rena of Teachey; great grandchildren-Codey Grey Batts. Dillon Batts, Hailey Jones, Savannah Jones, Leah Fussell, Lane Fussell, Ellis Baker, Reed Baker, Lana Baker, Brittany Moore, and Austin Moore; brother-Martin Lee Bond and wife Pat of Virginia; sister-Bertha B. Rogers of Rose Hill; a close sister-in-law and friend-Inez Midgett Baker and her children, special nieces and nephew-Cathy, Trudy, Rhonda, and Tommy, along with many more nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; and special sisters-in-law-Ethelyne Baker Usher, Leathia Baker Lanier, and Mina Hatchell Baker. Mrs. Livinie was a true southern lady in all she did. She was the supplier of Avon products for many of her friends and others in her community for many years and was dedicated to her church, the Corinth Baptist Church. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st in Riverview Memorial Park of Watha. Officiating will be the Reverend Phil Eakins. Family asks that, rather than flowers, donations in her memory be considered to the Gideons International, 2900 Lebanon Road, Nashville, TN 37214. Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the Baker family.



