LIVVIE ROOKS LEWIS Livvie Rooks Lewis, 92, of Rocky Point passed gently from her earthly life Friday evening, September 13, 2019 in the Champions Assisted Living in the Davis Community where she was loved and lovingly cared for. She was born October 17, 1926 in Atkinson, the daughter of the late Luther Jones Rooks and Livvie Corbett Rooks. Livvie was also preceded in death by her husband, James L. Brown in 1954. She later married James Horace Lewis who died in 1993. Livvie is survived by her daughters, Jean Pratt, Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Grix, and Janet Higgins and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Charles Pratt III (Heather), James Pratt (Sue), Chad Phillips (Rena), Matthew Grix, Laura Heidenreich (Todd) and David Grix (Melody); twelve great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; best friend of 90 years, Hazel Langston Hudgins, many extended family and friends. Livvie graduated from Atkinson High School Class of 1943. She was a long time faithful member of Riley's Creek Baptist Church. A strong and courageous Southern lady Livvie lived her life with conviction, faith, and fortitude. She was a diligent hard worker, always striving to do her best and she did! Livvie was an industrious homemaker and exceptional seamstress, making all of her, her daughters and some neighborhood children's clothing. She was y famous locally for her culinary skills, especially her delicious pies and cakes. Often Livvie cooked and took meals to the sick and bereaved in the community. Livvie's Christian spirit and principles reached far beyond her own household as she shared with others. Livvie has lived a long and full life and leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and charity. The family will receive friends 2 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The Rev. Dr. Jim Herchenhahn and The Rev. Melvin Hall will conduct the service. Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial gifts in honor and memory of Livvie may be given to Riley's Creek Baptist Church, 19845 NC Hwy 210, Rocky Point, NC 28457. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 18, 2019