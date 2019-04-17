|
|
LLEWELLYN "LEW" DANIELS MIDGETT Llewellyn "Lew" Daniels Midgett, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 14, 2019. Born September 20, 1930, in Manteo, NC, he was the son of the late Llewellyn Cudworth Daniels and Vilma Midgett. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a CWO3 after 30 years of service and also retired from the North Carolina Ferry System. He was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Portsmouth and the Friday Night Card Players. Lew was preceded in death by two wives, Addie Wilkins Midgett and Ruby Johnson Midgett. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Joy Strickland Midgett; three daughters, Penny Alfred and husband Butch, Gayle Noland, and Sharon Hughes and husband Wilt; three sons, Mark Midgett, Michael Daniels Midgett and wife Lisa, and Vance Midgett; two sisters, Dorita Ballance and Myra Daniels; eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 PM at Andrews Market Street Chapel. The funeral service will be at 10 AM, Friday, April 19 at Andrews Market Street Chapel with Lew's son, Rev. Vance Midgett and his granddaughter Tracey N. Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Wilmington National Cemetery with military honors. A memorial service will be held at Fairview Heights Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairview Heights Baptist Church or a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at snellingsfuneralhome.com or andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 17, 2019