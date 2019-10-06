Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Anne Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Anne Davis Obituary
LOIS ANNE DAVIS Lois Anne Davis of Carolina Beach and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA died Friday September 27, 2019 eight days short of her 100 birthday. She was born October 5, 1919 in Buffalo, NY daughter of the late Andrew Joseph Dotterweich and Amelia Meyer Dotterweich. After graduating high school Lois attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and worked as a commercial artist until she married John Davis in 1942. Lois was member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, after moving to Carolina Beach she worked at the Checkered Church Gift Shop helping her daughter Kathie. She is survived by her children Kathie Winseck of Carolina Beach, Paul Davis and wife Barbara of Canton, CT, Richard Davis and wife Vickie of Kissimmee, FL, Robert Davis and wife Pamela of Harrisburg, PA and Virginia Abuyuan and husband Alix of Centerville, OH. Lois is also survived by twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren who were all planning to be here for her 100th birthday on October 5. She almost made it. A Funeral Mass will be held 9:00am Saturday October 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday October 11, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Memorials in honor of Lois may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, or . Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now