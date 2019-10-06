|
LOIS ANNE DAVIS Lois Anne Davis of Carolina Beach and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA died Friday September 27, 2019 eight days short of her 100 birthday. She was born October 5, 1919 in Buffalo, NY daughter of the late Andrew Joseph Dotterweich and Amelia Meyer Dotterweich. After graduating high school Lois attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and worked as a commercial artist until she married John Davis in 1942. Lois was member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, after moving to Carolina Beach she worked at the Checkered Church Gift Shop helping her daughter Kathie. She is survived by her children Kathie Winseck of Carolina Beach, Paul Davis and wife Barbara of Canton, CT, Richard Davis and wife Vickie of Kissimmee, FL, Robert Davis and wife Pamela of Harrisburg, PA and Virginia Abuyuan and husband Alix of Centerville, OH. Lois is also survived by twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren who were all planning to be here for her 100th birthday on October 5. She almost made it. A Funeral Mass will be held 9:00am Saturday October 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday October 11, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Memorials in honor of Lois may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, or . Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019