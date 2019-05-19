|
|
LOIS CAROLINE KILPATRICK COOPER Lois Caroline Kilpatrick Cooper, 96, of Wilmington, North Carolina died on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born in Teachey, North Carolina on October 26, 1922 to John B. Kilpatrick and Dollie Teachey Kilpatrick. Lois grew up in Teachey and moved to Wilmington when she was 19 years old to begin a career with Southern Bell. During her years of employment, she made many lasting friendships. She worked for the telephone company until she retired in May 1981. Lois always dreamed of having a little girl to love. And, in May 1955 at the age of 32, she brought her only child - her daughter Karen - into the world. From that moment on, a bond of love was formed that will last throughout eternity. It broke Lois' heart when she had to return to work following maternity leave. But, she always made time for her little girl every day and Karen always knew that she was loved by her Mama. Following her retirement, Lois loved to travel, go to movies, and especially go out to eat a good meal. She loved most foods - from a cheeseburger or pizza to crab legs or filet mignon. For her 80 th birthday, Lois and Karen went to Charleston to celebrate. That was Lois' first trip to Charleston and she loved the time they spent there. One of many wonderful memories they shared together. Lois was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and an active participant in the Sonshine Club. During the last years of her life, Lois was affectionately nicknamed "Mini Coop" by her caretakers. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Williams for his compassionate care, to her caretakers, and to Hospice personnel. Very special thanks to Bob Griffin for the many hours he sat with Lois and her brother Stanley. Lois was predeceased by her parents and her beloved siblings: sister Dorothy "Dot" K. Petersen and brother John B. "J. B." Kilpatrick, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Karen of Wilmington, her brothers: Stanley Kilpatrick of Wilmington and Graham (Shelby) of Wallace, her sister-in-law Mildred Kilpatrick of Fayetteville and several nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jim Baldwin and Rev. Jim Everette both of First Baptist Church will officiate. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 19, 2019