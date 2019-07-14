|
|
LOIS COOK DEVRIES MRS. LOIS COOK DEVRIES, 88, of Wilmington died July 11, 2019. She was born November 19th, 1930 in Zeeland, Michigan and was the daughter of the late Harry and Martha Cook. She was preceded in death by her two sisters Dorothy Schwartz and Julia Schaftenaar, brother Laverne Cook, and grandson Jeffrey DeVries. Surviving are her husband, Dr. Walter Dale DeVries and her four sons; Michael Dale DeVries, Robert Cook DeVries & wife Nancy, Steven Richard DeVries & wife Janet, and Walter Dann DeVries, plus grandchildren, Richard DeVries, Christine DeVries, Jason DeVries, and many extended family and close friends. Lois married Walt DeVries In 1950 and they had four sons. Throughout her life, Lois worked hard as a nurse, and mother to four small boys, to help her husband get his B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. The DeVries family moved to NC in 1972, and they joined the congregation of The Little Chapel on the Boardwalk. Lois resumed her university studies and received a BA in Sociology from UNCW in 1980. Over the years, four beloved grandchildren were born. Walt & Lois DeVries had a waterfront home on Wrightsville Beach for many years, a favorite gathering spot for family and friends, with Lois always being a most gracious hostess. Lois DeVries was a loving and caring person as evidenced by her studies, work career, and anyone who knew her. Wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, nurse, social worker, and especially - friend, she excelled at all of them. Her interests over the years included sailing, reading, painting, knitting, and spending time with family and friends. Lois became a beloved member of PEO in 2000. She and her husband, Walt of 68 years also enjoyed traveling abroad on cruises and have visited over 25 countries. Her love, smile, and laughter will be missed by all who knew her. The family wishes to thank the physicians, nurses, and care-givers at home and at The Davis Community, Cambridge Village, Ashe Gardens, and New Hanover Regional Hospital for the loving care that they provided to Lois over the years. A memorial celebration of life will be held at The Little Chapel on the Boardwalk in Wrightsville Beach, NC at 3:00PM on Sunday, July 28. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that a donation to the Little Chapel (her spiritual home) be made in her name. Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church U.S.A. 2 West Fayetteville Street Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 [email protected]
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 14, 2019